The columns for piers B and C.

The columns for piers B and C.

The first of 15 steel bridge beams for State Highway 25A repairs in Coromandel are ready to be installed this week.

The road has been closed since the severe flooding on Auckland Anniversary Weekend, January 27, when cracks appeared. Subsequent heavy rain washed away part of the highway between Kopū and Hikuai.

Waka Kotahi says the beams for the Taparahi Bridge, between Kōpū and Hikuai, are being manufactured in Napier and the first set should be lifted in place this week, weather permitting.

“The bridge beams will be installed on top of the piers and abutments and will form the base of the bridge deck,” the agency said. “The wind is a key factor in determining when we can complete this work.”

The bridge has two piers and two abutments. The headwall - which supports the bridge - for abutment A was poured last week.

Abutment beam D was also poured, and the teams aim to complete the headwall this week. Pier B is also ready for steel girders and the four columns for pier C have been poured. The working platform was lifted and placed on top.

The team will also continue installing soil nails, which will stabilise the slope and fan drains.

The $30-40 million project was expected to be completed by the end of March 2024.

SH25 maintenance and recovery work is also continuing.

SH25 and SH25A maintenance and recovery work

Day-to-day state highway road maintenance activities continue around the Coromandel in a clockwise direction from Thames.

Pre-seal repairs are under way on the SH25 loop ahead of the upcoming renewals programme – which can be either road rebuilding, resealing or resurfacing.

Drainage and vegetation clearance is under way on SH25A, while chip seal activity kicked off on SH26 this week, heading towards Kōpū and then continuing on SH25A.

A more detailed overview of work around the peninsula is outlined below.

Table detailing current works in Coromandel.





Stay up to date with HC Post and Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.