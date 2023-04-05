Work to build a retaining wall to repair the underslip 25 at Opoutere begins after the Easter break. Photo / NZTA

If you’re heading away to the Coromandel these school holidays, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is reminding people there are still many damaged sites with restrictions in place.

“Other than SH25A the highways around the Coromandel are open for people to travel to and from holiday destinations, and to visit friends and family,” says the system manger for the Waikato, Cara Lauder.

“We just urge people to allow plenty of time to enjoy the scenic route. There will be road works and stop/go in areas, but the work has been designed to minimise inconvenience to travellers.

“We encourage everyone to support the Coromandel, but please be patient and observe traffic management which is there to keep you and our workers safe,” Lauder says.

After Easter, permanent repairs begin on the SH25 underslip at Opoutere.

From Tuesday, April 11 contractors will begin earthworks to create benching below the road to get machinery into the location to build a retaining wall.

There will be no major impacts on traffic over the next fortnight. Light vehicles (boat trailers and caravans are okay) can still use the temporary diversion track, Waka Kotahi says.

Road users should expect road closures of up the 30 minutes between 9.30am and 2.30pm on weekdays so avoid travelling at this time if you can.

The work is expected to take seven weeks to complete so the road should be back to full functionality for both heavy and light vehicles by the end of May.

Elsewhere around Coromandel these holidays – road users will see contractors working between Ruamahunga and Tapu on a 40-metre-long rock fill site. Work will be ongoing here for around three weeks.

People are urged to check the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner before they travel and be prepared to wait.

For local roads, visit the Thames Coromandel District Council Facebook page or website.