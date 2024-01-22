The Coromandel Connector bus service is adding new stops as part of its 13-week trial. Photo / TCDC

The free Connector bus trial service between Coromandel Town and Thames is looking to add up to five pick-up stops at main coastal settlements en route by the beginning of February, says Thames-Coromandel District Council.

The district council was granted recovery funding from the Ministry of Social Development to trial the Connector service between Thames and Coromandel Town for 13 weeks, to reconnect communities with healthcare, education, appointments, work opportunities and whānau.

The trial followed a community survey run by the council to gauge the level of interest in a Connector service between Thames and Coromandel Town. The positive responses showed an appetite for a service to help isolated communities access work, education, events, appointments, and other services.

At present, the minibus service runs directly between the two towns on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. The direct service was introduced on December 18 without stops to get the service up and running quickly before Christmas.

Locations of five new en-route stops are now being investigated so that they comply with NZ Transport Agency guidance, which includes pedestrian safety, level of disruption to other traffic and visibility distances.

The response from the public has been positive, with passengers commenting favourably on it. Numbers for the service are picking up, with 130 passengers having used it during the first four weeks of operation.

Sixty-four passengers used the service from Coromandel Town in the first two weeks of this year, with a total of 89 using it from Coromandel Town in the first month.

A total of 41 passengers have used it from Thames in the first month of operation: 15 before Christmas, and 26 in January so far.

Tickets are $5 each way (under-14s are free) and users can pay by cash or Eftpos on the day.

Services will run on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

Coromandel Town bus stop: Woollams Ave carpark

Thames bus stop: 200 Mary St, outside the Civic Centre

The vans hold up to 11 passengers, and to book, travellers can text the correct provider as detailed in the table below:





