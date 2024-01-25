Coromandel state highway works for January/February 2024

Photo / Alex Cairns

NZTA Waka Kotahi has provided updates on planned roadworks for the rest of this month and February.

Roger Brady, NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi acting regional manager maintenance and operations, said road crews have been busy this summer to make long-weekend travel smooth and easy.

“The settled weather we’ve enjoyed recently has allowed our road crews to make great progress across the state highway network. They’ve been working extremely hard to fix issues, make improvements and get ahead of preventative maintenance, so your journey is a safe and enjoyable one.”

Brady added: “They’ll be taking a well-earned break and finishing work for the long weekend at midday on Friday, before returning on Tuesday morning. While there may be lower speed limits across some work sites, you’ll be able to get to your destination without long delays.”

People travelling through the eastern Bay of Plenty can cross a refreshed Pekatahi Bridge on State Highway 2 this afternoon. Work is finishing this morning to install a new section of handrail and replace several decking planks.

“Our contractors are working tirelessly to finish the works on Pekatahi Bridge before the long weekend. This critical bridge will open at midday and people heading to the holiday hotspots of Ōhope, Ōpōtiki and beyond will have one less thing to worry about.

“Crews will be hard at it again next week, getting through the massive summer works programme, some of which will result in road closures and detours. This includes closures on State Highway 1 between Tūrangi and Taupō from January 30 to February 2, SH1 Desert Road from February 11 for five weeks, and State Highway 29 Hinuera from February 7 for three weeks.

“The best advice for everyone planning their summer roadie, is to check NZTA’s Journey Planner journeys.nzta.govt.nz before you go. It has the best information about current road and traffic conditions.

Affected areas:

The Karangahake Gorge on the way to Waihi. Photo / Alan Gibson

East Waikato

· SH2 Karangahake Gorge: Through the gorge the 600m section between Crown Hill Road and School Road has had its speed reduced temporarily from 80km/h to 50km/h. This section of the highway includes the entrance to the Karangahake Reserve, which is the starting point for many of the popular walks in the historic gorge. The temporary speed limit will be in place until after Waitangi Day. More information.

· SH25 – Coromandel: Recovery works are ongoing at a number of sites across the peninsula, with temporary traffic management in place. This currently includes works to stabilise the large slip sites at Ruamahunga Bay, Pumpkin Hill, and Wharekaro. The road will be reduced to a single lane under stop/go traffic management with stop/stop traffic management as required.

· SH25 Otakeao Stream Bridge: A routine bridge inspection will be undertaken on Tuesday, January 30, from 5am–7am. To allow the crews to inspect the bridge safely, there will be a single-lane closure and stop/go traffic management will be in place. This is expected to only cause minor delays.

· SH26 Waihou River Bridge: A routine bridge inspection will be undertaken on Sunday, February 4, from 8pm–12am (midnight). To allow the crews to inspect the bridge safely, there will be a single-lane closure and stop/go traffic management will be in place. This is expected to only cause minor delays.

· SH26 Ohinemuri River Bridge: A routine bridge inspection will be undertaken on Monday, February 5, from 1am–5am. To allow the crews to inspect the bridge safely, there will be a single-lane closure and stop/go traffic management will be in place. This is expected to only cause minor delays.









Stay up to date with HC Post and Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.