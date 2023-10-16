Coromandel roading update

Beams waiting to be lifted into place.

Construction of the bridge deck has started at Waka Kotahi’s State Highway 25A Taparahi site.

SH25A Taparahi - decking the way

It its latest update on its projects around Coromandel, the roading agency says its team installed three spans of the bridge girders last week and over the weekend. The long steel beams span the abutments and piers, and support the bridge deck.

The girders are spliced together in combinations of 18m and 29m sections and then lifted into place. Steel bracing between the steel girders is progressively installed as the team works from abutment A (the western abutment) to abutment D (the eastern abutment)

This week the team is preparing the girders for the final span of Pier C to Abutment D. The lifts dependent on weather. If the wind is too strong it is not safe to lift the girders into place.

Abutment A: The wing walls were finalised and are ready to be poured this week.

Abutment D: The wing wall steel reinforcement has been tied and is now ready for the concrete pour this week.

Pier B and C: Plinths were poured and the third span was lifted in place over the weekend.

Offsite: The final three steel girders are due to be sent from Napier and arrive on-site this week. In the meantime, fabrication continues on the 138 concrete pre-cast panels, which will be placed on the steel beams to form the bridge deck, and 52 precast side barriers.

The team installed three spans of the girders last week.

SH25 and SH25A maintenance and recovery work

Tairua and Takatakahia bridge strengthening.

State highway road maintenance and recovery work is under way around the peninsula.

Current and future Coromandel roading projects.

