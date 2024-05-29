A tree and power line have toppled on to a car near the settlement of Te Puru about 10 kilometres north of Thames on the west coast of the Coromandel.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesperson said a Tapu Volunteer Fire Brigade truck responded to the incident near the settlement of Te Puru, about 10 kilometres north of Thames, about 10.25am on Wednesday.

Te Puru on the west coast of the Coromandel

The spokesperson said no one was inside the vehicle at the time of the incident on Thames Coast Rd (State Highway 25).

A Thames-Coromandel District Council spokesperson confirmed a tree fell, took down a power pole, and damaged a car.

The site was a private property next to Te Puru School and no injuries were reported, the spokesperson said.

It was also confirmed SH25 was open with Fenz responders and Powerco on site.

The Tapu Volunteer Fire Brigade.

Tapu Volunteer Fire Brigade chief fire officer Warwick Reed said his crew left the scene in the hands of Powerco about 12.30pm.

Reed said the tree needed clearing before the lines could be reconnected.

“The power goes underground from the downed tree to the two houses.”