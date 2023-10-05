Possum eating native bird egg

NZ Landcare Trust/Ngā Matapopori Whenua is to hold Coromandel Peninsula’s first community predator control and conservation “Pestival”.

The Boosting Biodiversity Pestival, held on Thursday, October 19 at the Thames Memorial Civic Centre, will provide the latest information, advice, and traps to encourage new and existing community trapping groups in the Hauraki-Coromandel area.

“The Hauraki-Coromandel area is a jewel of New Zealand, but we need to take care of it. On the edge of Thames and other towns, we have quite low numbers of native birds and high numbers of rats, mustelids and possums. We’ve had feedback from various individuals and neighbourhood groups that they are eager to start backyard trapping but need support. This Pestival is a way to kickstart the process,” says NZ Landcare Trust catchments co-ordinator Ric Balfour.

“The Boosting Biodiversity Pestival will be a fun event to demystify predator management and trapping and provide support and advice on how to get started. It will be an opportunity to learn about traps, baits, lures, monitoring, recording (TrapNZ), and sharing successes. Our goal is to help establish predator-free groups that support and grow the network of backyard trappers.”

NZ Landcare Trust, the Thames Community Centre, DOC, Thames Coast Kiwi Care (TCKC) and PF Hauraki Coromandel Community Trust (PFHCCT) are supporting the event to inspire more residents to get involved in trapping and gain advice on best practice.

Event details:

Boosting Biodiversity Pestival

Thursday October 19, 1pm-4pm

Thames Memorial Civic Centre, 200 Mary Street, Thames.





