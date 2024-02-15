Photo / 123rf

Thames i-site

The current agreement to manage the Thames i-site will expire in June. The district council is seeking expressions of interest from anyone who may like to run the service from July 1. Expressions of Interest close on February 29, 5pm. For more details email kirstin.scarrott@tcdc.govt.nz.

Careers roadshow

Thames-Coromandel District Council is organising a Careers Roadshow from February 19-23, to help young people and jobseekers access career information and work and training opportunities. The events will be held at Whangamatā Area School (Feb 19), Mercury Bay Area School (Feb 20), Te Wharekura o Manaia (Feb 21), Coromandel Area School (Feb 22) and Thames Civic Centre (Feb 23) but the general public also has a time slot to come along. More info at tcdc.govt.nz/roadshow

Puzzle exchange

Thames Library would like to set up a puzzle exchange and is asking for the community’s donations of gently-used puzzles. These puzzles will be available for anyone to take home and swap with a pre-loved puzzle of their own. Donations can be dropped at the library’s front desk.

Library App

The Thames-Coromandel Libraries App has been out of action since late November and there is still no fix in sight. A solution is being worked on by the company that provides the app. There is no release date yet. The library catalogue can still be accessed online via ent.kotui.org.nz/client/en_AU/tcdc/?dt=list.

Kennedy Bay works

Essential resurfacing maintenance work on Kennedy Bay Rd, between Tokatea Hill Lookout and Driving Creek Railway, took place on February 15. Stop/go closures of up to 30 minutes between 9am and 4.30pm were in place. Today, February 16, resurfacing work is set to take place at Waikawau Valley Rd. Work is weather-dependant.

Rates due

Coromandel council rates for instalment two were due on February 15. A late payment penalty will be applied on February 22 for any outstanding balances on the instalment. This doesn’t apply to people who pay by direct debit or those who already paid their rates for the full year.

Kerbside collection

All kerbside collections across the Coromandel district returned to the standard alternate yellow and red weeks. It's a yellow week this week which means mixed recycling, glass and food scraps bins will be collected.












