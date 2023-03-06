The Coromandel is on a long road of recovery. Photo / 123rf.com

The flood-struck Thames-Coromandel District is back on its feet after Cyclone Gabrielle, but mayor Len Salt says things are not yet back to normal.

The district is still dealing with displaced people, devastated individuals and businesses, red-stickered homes, and a smashed roading network which has the potential to get even further damaged as there is a risk of even further slips on SH2 and SH25 as material dries out.

Earlier this morning, a washout closed State Highway 25 between Hikuai and Whangamatā with no detour available so far, meaning people wanting to access Pauanui, Tairua or Whitianga have to go via Thames, Tapu and Coromandel Town.

Salt says the council will soon transition to a post-emergency recovery status.

“As the sun comes out and the rain eases off (and assuming it stays away), it’s natural to think that things are back to normal. They are not. Almost all of our council staff are still involved in response to the emergency at one level or another,” Salt says.

The council still receives hundreds of inquiries about addressing flooding, coastal protection, solid waste collection and clean-up of parks and reserves.

The Cathedral Cove Walkway is still closed but the popular site can be admired from afar during a kayak or boat tour. Photo / Department of Conservation

“We know some ratepayers are feeling frustrated at delays in service and communication. We know that many of the requests for work and attention are urgent and these are given absolute priority,” Salt says.

Applications for the Mayoral Relief Fund are still open until Friday, March 10, and another two funds are set to open soon, one for business support and another one for longer-term rebuild and recovery efforts.

As businesses and communities are still hurting from the combined effects of two years of Covid-19 and seven weeks of extreme weather, the council, together with regional tourism organisation Destination Coromandel, is working hard to get visitors back into the district.

Cafes, restaurants and shops are open and ready to welcome people while some of the Coromandel’s most popular sights can still be visited with a few restrictions.

The Hauraki Rail Trail sections B, D and E are open, while section A is only open between Kaiaua and Waitakaruru, and section C is open from Paeroa to Waikino Station, while the path is closed from Waikino to Waihi.

Most sections of the Hauraki Rail Trail are open. Photo / Chris Parker

Lots of Department of Conservation (DOC) walkways, tracks and huts are still closed, including the Coromandel Coastal Walkway, the Twin Kauri Track and the visitor-favourite Cathedral Cove, however, the latter can still be admired from a safe distance during a boat or and kayak tour.

The Waiau Kauri Grove Walk has re-opened, but the Waiau Falls track is closed.

Also, there are lots of events on, including the annual Mercury Bay Art Escape Open Studios this weekend, March 11 and 12, Beach Hop 2023 which will rev up on March 22, and the Taste of Matarangi festival on April 1.

Meanwhile, the council’s road and resurfacing programme is kicking off to keep up with maintenance on local roads and ensure the longevity of the network.

Different crews are using different equipment, so it doesn’t take away from post-storm road repair work. The work is set to be completed before the end of April.