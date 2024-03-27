Thames-Coromandel District Mayor Les Salt.

A proposal to carry on the work started through the cyclone recovery programme, but with millions of dollars in ratepayer funding, is proving to be a “hot topic” in the Coromandel, Thames-Coromandel District Mayor Len Salt says.

Salt referenced the draft long-term plan 2024-2034, and feedback gauged so far, as the deadline date for formal feedback on April 8 looms.

“The most important thing we are looking for is input on LTP consultation; there are key issues we want feedback on,” Salt said.

When asked what those were, Salt singled out the ‘investing in connected communities’ proposal, saying it was proving to be a hot topic, as ratepayers appeared divided on whether they should fund ongoing support systems put in place during the government-funded cyclone recovery programme.

Government funding would come to an end in June 2025 and Salt said the council had an obligation to look after “social navigators”, but that would come at a cost.

“Should we carry it on with ratepayer-funding?”

He said there were many senior citizens in Coromandel communities who continued to benefit.

“We have a lot of volunteer and community groups; they don’t get a lot of funding.”

He said the cost would likely amount to $4.4 million, spread out over the 2024-2034 period, amounting to about $18 per rated property annually.

Salt said he had seen “enormous” benefits from cyclone recovery programmes and the Government had stepped in to assist with $8m.

In continuing support, ratepayers would be looking after “social navigators” such as business associations, set up during the cyclone recovery programme period, he said.

Tairua locals save a boat washed ashore in February 2023 after Cyclone Gabrielle brought carnage to the Coromandel with strong winds and rain. Photograph by Mike Scott

“I see the benefits, but it is a decision for our community; we want the decision to be made by our communities.”

Through recovery funding, in 2023, $300,000 was distributed to 55 community and voluntary organisations, 11 resilience hubs were established in nine communities, a careers roadshow visited four locations, 126 service provider staff attended a conference to talk about a national strategy to eliminate family and sexual violence, and there were three targeted rangatahi events and four public talks in conjunction with Gumboot Friday, according to the document.

The draft LTP document said: “The government cyclone recovery funding runs out in June 2025, but recognising the significance of how this has improved the way we work with others, we have consolidated our community development services and are proposing to boost our own investment in it so it can be embedded firmly into our business”.

State Highway SH25a bridge under construction in December 2023. Photo / NZTA Waka Kotahi

The council has presented three options with a preference for option two which would see $4.4m spent over 10 years.

There would be no impact in 2024/25, an $18.63 per annum rates increase in 2025/26, $18.73 per annum rates increase in 2026/27 and $18.97 per annum average rates increase in subsequent years.

“Option two helps us to be stronger advocates and connectors for our communities and collaborate more effectively with partners regionally and nationally. It provides a balance between providing some services while not increasing the cost to ratepayers significantly.”

Option one would see no impact as the council would cease its role once government funding ran out.

Option three would involve increased investment to the tune of $8.2m over 10 years, equating to a $36.24 per annum rates increase in 2025/26, $36.06 per annum rates increase in 2026/27 and $34.95 per annum average rates increase in subsequent years.





















