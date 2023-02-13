There is no way in or out of the Coromandel this morning. All major arterial roads are closed, leaving the peninsula cut off. Photo / Supplied

There is no way in or out of the Coromandel this morning. All major arterial roads are closed, leaving the peninsula cut off.

Gale-force winds and heavy rainfall have caused major slips, surface flooding and extremely hazardous driving conditions around the East Waikato region.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency contractors have been working flat out since daylight to start clearing slips to restore access to communities and have been able to open one lane on State Highway 25 (SH25) between Kopu and Thames this morning. Flood waters are still receding here.

The Karangahake Gorge is closed and maybe for some time today. State Highway 29 over the Kaimai Range on the Bay of Plenty side is also closed.

Across the Waikato, there are 20 state highway closures and 26 additional warnings about hazards on highways which signal things like trees down, surface flooding and other obstacles.

Staying home keeps you safe and also helps our contractors move around the network more efficiently, speeding up response times. Slips can occur anywhere on the roading network.

If you must travel, please check the Journey Planner (www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz) for the most up-to-date information on incidents on the network.

Update on Closures in Coromandel and East Waikato as of 10am

SH25 Kopu to Thames OPEN TO ONE LANE

The Kauaeranga Spill Way outside the Thames Airfield is flooded, but traffic management is now in place and the road is open to one lane.

SH25 Thames to Waiomu: CLOSED

A slip has closed SH25 at Ngarimu Bay.

Due to numerous slips, surface flooding, fallen vegetation and detritus on the road, extreme caution is advised on the rest of this section of SH25.

SH25 Coromandel to Kūaotunu: CLOSED

Fully closed due to slips on the Coromandel / Whangapoua Hill and immediately west of Kūaotunu.

SH25 Kūaotunu to Whitianga: COMPROMISED

Stream levels at Wharekaho are fluctuating and extreme caution must be exercised if travelling between Wharekaho and Whitianga.

Due to numerous slips, surface flooding, fallen vegetation and debris on the road, extreme caution is advised on the rest of this section of SH25.

SH25 Whitianga to Tairua: OPEN but essential travel only

A fallen tree is blocking one lane at Whenuakite.

Due to slips, surface flooding, fallen vegetation and debris on the road, extreme caution is advised on the rest of this section of SH25.

SH25 Tairua to Hikuai: CLOSED

Fully closed between Tairua and Hikuai due to flooding. Multiple fallen trees are also blocking the road between the Hikuai River Bridge and Hikuai Settlement Road.

SH25 Hikuai to Whangamata OPEN but essential travel only

Due to small slips, surface flooding, fallen vegetation, and debris on the road, extreme caution is advised on this section of SH25.

SH25 Whangamata CLOSED

A fallen tree is blocking the SH25 Whangamata Bypass. A local road detour is available but is suitable for light vehicles only.

SH25 Whangamata to Waihi: CLOSED

Fallen trees are blocking SH25 at the Whangamata Golf Course.

Due to small slips, surface flooding, fallen vegetation, and debris on the road, extreme caution is advised on the rest of this section of SH25.

SH25A - FULLY CLOSED

Existing slip

SH2 Mangatarata to Paeroa – OPEN but essential travel only

SH2 Paeroa to Waihi including Karangahake Gorge: CLOSED

The SH2 Karangahake Gorge is fully closed due to numerous small slips, fallen trees, surface flooding and debris on the road. It will not reopen until areas of concern have been inspected, and initial clean-up operations have been completed.

SH2 Waihi to Athenree Gorge: CLOSED

A fallen tree is blocking SH2 at the Ford Road intersection south of Waihi.

SH26 Tatuanui to Te Aroha: OPEN but essential travel only

SH26 Te Aroha to Paeroa-Tahuna Road: OPEN but essential travel only

A significant amount of water and debris is across the road north of Te Aroha.

Due to surface flooding, fallen vegetation and hazards on the road, extreme caution is advised on the rest of this section of SH26.

SH26 Paeroa-Tahuna Road to Paeroa: CLOSED

Closed for the operation of flood protection scheme in Paeroa.

SH26 Paeroa to Kopu: OPEN but essential travel only

Due to surface flooding, fallen vegetation and debris on the road, extreme caution is advised on this section of SH26.

SH27 Mangatarata to Te Poi: OPEN but essential travel only

Due to a large number of fallen trees blocking lanes, surface flooding, and debris on the road, extreme caution is advised on the rest of this section of SH27.

SH26 Morrinsville to Tatuanui: CLOSED

Local road detours are available

Fallen trees are blocking SH26 at the Murray Oaks reserve immediately east of Morrinsville.

SH29 Kaimai Ranges CLOSED

Closed on the Bay of Plenty side of Ranges due to fallen trees.

● The situation is changing rapidly- check the latest weather conditions with MetService, and consult Waka Kotahi Journey Planner for the most up-to-date information on road closures.

Journey Planner is updated 24/7 by Waka Kotahi traffic operations centres and is the best source of the most recent and reliable information available on state highway closures and disruptions. Remember to refresh the page when checking the status of highways to ensure that the latest updates are displayed.



