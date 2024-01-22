Some of the participants in the inaugural Coromandel Car Fair last year.

Coromandel Town may be out on a geographical limb but when it comes to classic and collectable cars it appears they are ahead of the pack.

Two-and-half years ago a group of car enthusiasts formed the Coromandel Car Club, based out of the Coromandel RSA and Coromandel Bowling Clubs

In that short time, the club has attracted 65 members with a combined vehicle collection of over 140 cars.

Bruce Finan runs the club and says the members represent a range of motoring enthusiasts, driving everything from Europeans to hot rods, classics to collectables — basically, if you drive anything interesting you can join the club.

This time last year they ran their first major event - The Coromandel Car Fair - a laid-back affair in “Pete’s Paddock” near the 309 turnoff with food, beverages, entertainment and plenty of car viewing and petrolhead chat.

The success of the event has it returning for 2024 on Sunday, February 4.

Finan says the winning format remains. The start time is a friendly 11am and it will run until about 3-4pm. There will be a build-a-burger stall, mussel fritters for sale, coffee and local musical entertainment, plus displays of competition cars.

He says the venue has a creek running through the property and is a perfect spot for a social afternoon.

Members of the club will have their displays set up before 11am but anyone else with a suitable car to join the display is welcome to roll in after 11am and join in.

There is also plenty of public parking nearby.

Visitors are asked for a gold coin donation and all proceeds from the not-for-profit event will go to the RSA and local charities.

