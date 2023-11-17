Hike and bike to the top of the Coromandel on an 'alternative' coastal walkway. Photo / The Coromandel

Several Department of Conservation campsites in the Coromandel and Hauraki Gulf are already full for a big chunk of the summer holidays.

DoC said its staff worked hard to address the aftermath of last summer’s cyclone which impacted some campsites across the North Island and sees the capacity of three Coromandel sites reduced this summer.

DoC Heritage and Visitors Director, Cat Wilson said the department’s campsites have long been a fixture of summer holidays for many Kiwis.

“Although a number are booked out over the busy two-week period, some still have space – and many do if you look to book in off-peak times,” Wilson said.

“The main impact visitors will experience from last year’s turbulent summer is reduced capacity of around 25 – 30 per cent at some Coromandel and Northland campsites.”

The Port Jackson, Fantail Bay, and Waikawau Bay campsites are all full from December 25 to the end of the first week of January.

The Port Jackson campsite has also a reduced capacity of 185 visitors, from previously 250 visitors.

The Fletcher Bay campsite has an adjusted capacity of 200 visitors from 300 and Fantail Bay has reduced been from 80 to 60 visitors.

Fletcher Bay Campsite and Stoney Bay Campsite have space available for Christmas and New Year bookings, while Kauaeranga Valley campsites still have plenty of capacity, but visitors are encouraged to book early, particularly for the busy Christmas-New Year period.

DoC is managing more than 300 campsites throughout New Zealand and is gearing up to host around 60,000 campers over the upcoming summer.

After the cyclones earlier this year, DoC was forced to close a number of campsites.

Cyclone recovery efforts have included repairing water infrastructure, rebuilding internal roads within the campsites, fixing bridges and culverts, repairing toilets, and clearing debris and fallen trees.

DoC campsites are particularly popular through the peak Christmas-New Year season and during any summer long weekend.

The sites draw campers looking to enjoy fishing, swimming, boating and walking in sometimes isolated locations.

Visitors planning to head to these locations were urged to go properly prepared and keep up to date with weather conditions and road network alerts, especially in the northern Coromandel.

