From left: Wiremu Kapa, Kihikihi Primary School principal Sunny West, Mitchell Lawrence and Waipa deputy mayor Liz Stolwyk celebrate plans for safer pathways in Kihikihi. Photo / Supplied

Work is about to move up a gear on plans for safer walking and cycling pathways in Kihikihi and Cambridge.

In December, the Government announced Waipā District Council would receive up to $10.4 million, on top of the council’s contribution, to help build safer pathways. All up, around $8.6m will be spent in Cambridge and around $7.2m in Kihikihi.

The government money is part of Waka Kotahi’s national programme to help create more transport choices and help people opt out of cars safely.

Deputy mayor and Urban Mobility Group chairwoman Liz Stolwyk said the government funding had already saved Waipā ratepayers millions. It had allowed the Kihikihi project to be extended to include the full length of Whitmore St plus a connection to the central business area. In Cambridge, it allowed a connection to Cambridge Middle School.

Importantly, the funding boost means the council can move quickly to deliver on key projects which already have strong community support, Stolwyk said.

“The proposed routes in Kihikihi and Cambridge are not new. They’ve been talked about extensively and agreed with community boards. There’s also been huge input from community representatives on the Urban Mobility Group including some direct input from schools,” she said.

“We’re at the stage where we are getting into the nitty-gritty and we need people involved in a constructive way so we can get on with it.”

In Cambridge, the pathway will start on Grey St outside Cambridge Middle School, and connect with Hamilton Rd cycleway. The cycleway will be extended along Bryce St to Duke St. It is proposed to continue along Wilson St until Victoria Bridge, with an additional pathway on Alpha St to connect to Te Awa Cycleway and the new pathway.

In Kihikihi, the strong focus for the pathway – named Te Ara Rimu – is on local primary school students with a safe, shared pathway planned for Rolleston, Whitmore and Oliver streets. Work in Kihikihi is likely to involve intersection changes with possible cul de sacs, a signalised pedestrian crossing, a bus stop and a roundabout.

Community consultation on the routes will begin later this month with face-to-face presentations, an online Zoom webinar and an online survey. Letters are being hand-delivered to residents on affected streets and everybody would be encouraged to ask questions and provide feedback.

“People who don’t walk or cycle need to appreciate that a growing number of people do, or certainly would do if there were safer options,” Stolwyk said. “And the more people who do, the fewer cars on our local roads. We all win from that.”

Following community feedback, plans will be finalised and formally approved in May. Works should begin in July and be complete by early 2024.

Have a say - Cambridge

● In person, Tuesday, March 7, Cambridge council office, 4pm to 6pm

Online (Zoom webinar), Wednesday, March 8, 7pm to 8pm (register and fill in a survey at: www.waipadc.govt.nz/cambridgepathways)

Have a say - Kihikihi

● In person, Monday, February 27, Kihikihi Town Hall 5.30pm to 8pm

Fill in a survey at: www.waipadc.govt.nz/kihikihipathways