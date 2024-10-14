Te Awamutu pianist Carlee Hanna will perform in this Sunday's Te Awamutu Concerts Alive! Student Showcase.

For the final concert of 2024, Te Awamutu Concerts Alive! is delighted to present a popular Student Showcase.

Six talented instrumental students from Waikato University Conservatorium of Music are coming to share their talents on piano, violin and flute, including Te Awamutu pianist Carlee Hanna.

She has chosen to perform a Nocturne by Gabriel Faure.

Also on the varied programme are: Emma Line playing Scarlatti sonatas; violinist Nrusingha Rath playing Fratres by Arvo Part; Jack Chen playing Piano Sonata 104 by Franz Liszt; Jaxon Drabble playing Chopin’s Raindrop Prelude, and; flautist Kristin Keats playing Romance by Camille Saint-Saens, accompanied by Drabble.

The concert is at 2pm this Sunday, October 20, at St John’s Anglican Church. Tickets are $25 (cash at the door), students are free.