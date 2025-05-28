Te Whare Awhi co-ordinator Hine Timothy said it was wonderful to be in the new facility.
“We really appreciate the generous support we have received from BUILTsmart, and Waikato District Council and Genesis Energy. We are excited to share this facility with our community, welcoming regular and new faces and growing our services.”
The Trust also leases the Huntly Scout Building on Hakanoa Domain and uses it as an arts centre called Te Whare Toi o Hakanoa.
Raahui Pookeka Community Centres Trust has been operating since 2005 to provide a safe, welcoming resource centre that helps the local community.
The Huntly West Hub began as a grassroots initiative in 2013, led by local police and Project Harmony to build community connection, pride, and wellbeing and steadily grew into a thriving centre of activity.
In 2017, Friendship House (Huntly) Community Charitable Trust stepped in to take on the lease and management of the building at 49 Harris Street and was able to expand services, provide regular hours, and further grow its reach in the community.
The Friendship House (Huntly) Community Charitable Trust is now known as Raahui Pookeka Community Centres Trust.