The Huntly community recently celebrated the opening of Te Whare Awhi. Photo / Waikato District Council

28 May, 2025 02:28 AM 2 mins to read

Te Whare Awhi, Huntly’s new community hub, has opened its doors on Fraser St.

The hub is run by Raahui Pookeka Community Centres Trust, which used to operate the Huntly West Community Hub on Harris St.

The trust was asked to vacate the hub’s premises in the Chorus Exchange building in 2023, when Waikato District Council announced they would lease land and a building on a section of the Huntly West Domain reserve.

The council said Te Whare Awhi was a place of care, support and connection housing a number of programmes and workshops, including food rescue donations, community lunches and family support.

The council said it was built by locals for locals with company BUILTsmart taking care of the construction.