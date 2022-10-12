Hoops & Scoops co-owner Marion Johnson (centre) with National's Port Waikato MP Andrew Bayly and Taranaki-King Country MP Barbara Kuriger. Photo / Dean Taylor

After spending a day in the region with his National colleague Barbara Kuriger (Taranaki-King Country MP), Port Waikato MP Andrew Bayly is convinced the Labour Government isn't doing enough to help regional communities continue to thrive.

Andrew says he sees a number of issues, as he not only sits on the Finance and Expenditure Select Committee, but is National's spokesperson for Building and Construction, Commerce, Consumer Affairs, Manufacturing, Revenue and Small Business.

Barbara and Andrew met with Waitomo and Waipā mayors John Robertson and Jim Mylchreest and visited Ōtorohanga Timber Company, Got It Made Kitchens and NZ Home Loans around the region last Friday.

Te Awamutu Courier met with the pair as they relaxed at Hoops & Scoops at the end of a busy day.

Andrew says he has been hearing the same concerns on the same issues around regional New Zealand, and people are concerned the Government is not listening.

One of the major concerns is regarding Three Waters.

He says Three Waters has been sent to the Finance and Expenditure Committee, which is the most powerful committee in Government, which doesn't bode well for those who oppose the reform.

And, he says, opposition is overwhelming.

"People and councils are concerned about the effects of centralisation and lack of local knowledge," he says.

Andrew says it is apparent the Government is 'nicking' council assets for themselves.

Another major issue is the problem getting staff for all levels of business and commerce.

He says there are two main issues, and both will be a huge cost to the economy.

The first is Government's tardiness to allow overseas workers to fill vacancies.

Andrew says there are currently 160,000 people in New Zealand who want to work, but are waiting on Government to stamp their applications.

The second issue is how disincentivised people are to work in New Zealand, with the labour force so stretched.

He says the economy means young New Zealanders can't see a pathway into home ownership in their own country, but if they look overseas to places such as Australia and Canada, they see real incentives and options that will allow them to get ahead.

Andrew says a key for small businesses, especially in manufacturing, is investment in good plant that is less labour intensive, and being able to move workers into more important, skilled and productive roles, but again this isn't supported in New Zealand.

He believes governments need to look at ways to grow the economy, so fair tax rates and help with reducing wasteful expenditure would be a great start to helping people and businesses increase income.

Andrew is also critical of the Triple CFA, which was introduced this time last year and designed to make finical services more accountable and access to money more equitable.

He believes it missed the mark and ended up making it harder to get money from banks, which in turn increases the chances of people and businesses using the very lenders the Triple CFA was intended to target.

"The effect is mortgage and lending interest rates are up, people are finding it harder to get legitimate loans and more vulnerable people are put at financial risk."

Andrew says he recently spoke to a large building company that had 52 signed agreements for new home builds that didn't proceed because banks reversed their decisions for pre-approved loans.

"This is terrible and isn't helping the housing situation or our commercial or financial wellbeing."

He says the whole banking system needs addressing, describing the lack of service in much of regional New Zealand as appalling.

"Many towns are serviced by a gloried ATM, which often fail, yet 20 per cent of the population suffers from some sort of disability and could have difficulty accessing the service," he says.

"Banks can only operate in New Zealand with the approval of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand.

"They should be required to provide proper services or their right to operate be withdrawn."

He says the Government has the ability to influence social responsibility around sectors such as banking, electricity and fuel - so they should use it.