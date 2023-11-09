Key dairy calf vaccinations are for clostridial vaccines and leptospirosis. Photo / DairyNZ

OPINION

It’s time to get calves their vaccinations to protect them from diseases in the surrounding environment, veterinary technician Jess de Jong writes.

It is that time of year in the dairy industry when calves are all born and are growing into the next replacements of the herd.

As these calves’ rumens are developing, weaning off milk onto pasture, it’s time to get them their vaccinations to protect them from diseases in the surrounding environment.

Key vaccinations are for clostridial vaccines and leptospirosis.

There are five main clostridial diseases - tetanus, pulpy kidney, black disease, black leg, and malignant oedema.

Most of these come from bacteria in the soil.

Tetanus enters the body through wounds resulting in muscle spasms and then sudden death.

Black disease occurs when the liver is damaged, and the spores found in the soil (and gastrointestinal systems) multiply and secrete toxins.

Black leg also comes from the soil, lives in the gastrointestinal tract or bloodstream then lies dormant in the muscle.

Trauma then triggers the spores to multiply and secrete toxins.

Malignant oedema enters the body through open wounds. In the wound the spore multiplies and secretes toxins resulting in sudden death.

Pulpy kidney is the multiplication of healthy bacteria found in the animal’s gut, soil and faeces resulting in an overwhelming toxic level that gets absorbed into the blood causing death.

There are multiple clostridial vaccines on the market covering more than the five major life-threatening strains. You can get up to 10 different types of clostridial diseases which are covered in vaccines.

However, if you are vaccinating for the most common five diseases you will be safe in protecting your stock.

These vaccines can be given to calves from six weeks of age and then they will then need a booster shot four to six weeks later. After these two shots, they are protected for life.

Leptospirosis is a common infectious disease that is easily transmitted from animal to animal and animal to human (a zoonotic disease).

Cattle are infected with the disease by infected urine spread through drinking water and pastures.

In the dairy industry, humans are at higher risk of catching Lepto from infected stock.

We catch the bacteria from infected urine getting on cuts or cracks of the skin or mucus membranes such as eyes, nose, or mouth.

All it takes is a splash or fine spray to land on these high-risk areas of our body. Symptoms in humans can come across like a bad flu whereas severe cases can lead to permanent complications such as kidney or liver damage.

Certain strains can also affect your dogs - so they must be vaccinated for Lepto too.

The best option is prevention with a Lepto vaccine for the safety and protection of our growing calves and us humans too.

The vaccine can be given to calves from 4 to 6 weeks of age.

They will need a booster shot four to six weeks later and then an annual booster every year.

Jess de Jong is part of the large animal vet tech team at Vetora Te Awamutu.

