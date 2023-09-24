Voyager 2023 media awards

College rugby: Final 2023 game for Te Awamutu College First XV

Jesse Wood
By
Te Awamutu College First XV fullback Jack Colle looks to dodge a New Zealand Barbarians Area Schools defender. Photo / Jesse Wood

Wednesday afternoon saw Te Awamutu College First XV take on the New Zealand Barbarians Area Schools team at Albert Park in their final match of 2023.

The friendly game saw the New Zealand Barbarians Area Schools win 34-7.

Te Awamutu College scored their points through an impressive Corbin Fleming try and a Thomas Frandi conversion.

NZ Barbarians Area Schools face the Te Awamutu College First XV haka. Photo / Jesse Wood

