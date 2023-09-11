Cold, clear days were a feature of August. Photo / Merv Richdale

Taupō’s weather during August 2023 was generally very dry, very cold and at times sunny.

The month produced just 54.5 millimetres of rainfall over 14 wet days, the second-driest August on record this century.

Taupō’s driest August for the past 25 years, with 37mm of rainfall and just five wet days, was recorded in 2011.

The wettest day this August produced only 16mm of rain, and that was recorded on Saturday, August 19.

Taupō’s wettest August was in 2010, when the monthly rainfall total was 222.5mm, falling on 22 days!

August 2023 was a very cold month, with temperatures day and night dropping overall to an average of 1.7C below the monthly average.

There were 14 frosts recorded, the heaviest of those being -7C.

Six of the recorded frosts ranged from -5C down to -7C.

Despite the heaviest frost occurring on Wednesday, August 23, the lowest minimum air temperature was -4.2C on Tuesday, August 29, when a frost of -6.8C was recorded.

Taupō’s heaviest August frost of -10.8C occurred on August 29, 2004.

Several of the frosts this year during the month of August were followed by cloudy conditions, keeping the daytime temperatures down.

However, towards the end of August, with rare anti-cyclonic conditions and barometric pressures, the days became more sunny and pleasant, signs of the spring ahead.

The data chart clearly backs up this statement.