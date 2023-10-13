Cody Hall with his award for winning The Young Plumber of the Year Regional Final for Waikato / King Country in Hamilton.

The Young Plumber of the Year Regional Final for Waikato / King Country took place in Hamilton on Thursday night with 26-year-old Cody Hall from CF Reese taking out the top prize.

The Hamilton local will now attend the national final on November 15 in Hamilton at The Claudelands Events Centre.

This will be his second time at the national final.

In winning the regional final, Hall said he made sure he had brushed up on the current standards and codes. He said he wasn’t too sure what to practice on as they like to keep the challenges quite secret, “was more along the lines of winging it”, joked Hall.

He adds that A lot of the tasks were time-based and recall of knowledge.

“It was a good challenge bending up a copper tube and fitting off a vanity under a time crunch, really brings the sweats on.

“Technical skills were also put to the test with hot water cylinder valve trains and digital shower mixers. Really just had to stay cool calm and collected, one small hiccup could throw it all away,” says Hall.

When Hall found out he won he felt over the moon. “Being given the honour to represent the mighty Waikato and the national finals is a huge privilege,” says Hall.

Hall is now in full preparation for the national final which Hall says includes a written test and skills test. He is brushing up on his skills and the codes.

Hall adds “It is a real test mentally and physically”.

Hall is beyond excited. “It is such an amazing event. I hope I can make our region proud.”





