The Pūkenga Rau building in Tokoroa.

Business is amping up in South Waikato as the Tokoroa Trades Training Center Pūkenga Rau becomes home to a co-working space.

The space, called Level 1, will support local businesses and provide off-site meeting rooms for businesses needing a South Waikato base.

The space has opened for business and it has secured its first tenant - early learning provider Central Kids.

Central Kids operates 52 early learning centres across the central North Island, with its head offices previously based in Putāruru’s Glenshea St.

Now it’s made it Tokoroa and has settled into Level 1 alongside the owner and operator of the space, the South Waikato Investment Fund Trust (Swift).

Central Kids chief executive Christine Hall said she decided to make the move because the Putāruru space had become too big for the team.

“For many years our head office has been based in Putāruru and we’ve enjoyed being part of that community. However, with a distributed leadership team and the flexibility of remote working, we no longer need such a large building and conference centre,” Hall said.

“Our new space ... gives us the office and [needed] meeting space, the location is convenient to many of our early learning services, and being in a shared space also helps us build stronger relationships with other organisations.”

Swift chief executive Amanda Hema (left) and Central Kids chief executive Christine Hall are now based in Level 1.

Swift chief executive Amanda Hema said Level 1 included fully serviced desks, consumables, office facilities with access to a high-tech boardroom and meeting rooms, as well as access to Swift‘s education and mentoring programmes.

“We see the shared office space being ideal for a start-up business that has outgrown the spare bedroom, or a local company who needs off-site space for visiting [contractors], or who have an overflow of staff.

“We want ... to build the local business community by encouraging social and professional engagement that will continue to raise the capability and capacity of businesses operating in South Waikato,” Hema said.

The opening of Level 1 comes hot on the heels of the Waikato Chamber of Commerce launch in South Waikato, and of the South Waikato District Council’s announcement that the Maraetai Rd Business Park is on track to open next year.

Desk memberships at Level 1 are $500 per month, with preference given to tenants committing to three months firsthand. Interested businesses can contact Kiani Tuhua, at kiani.tuhua@swift.org.nz.