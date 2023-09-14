Jackson Willison will coach Hautapu in 2024. Photo / Justin Miezenbeek

Hautapu Sports will seek back-to-back Waikato Rugby Premier crowns next season with newly appointed head coach Jackson Willison.

An assistant coach with Te Awamutu Sports for the past few seasons, Willison, 35, is a rising talent as a coach, with experience in New Zealand and overseas. He is a former professional who has played in England, France and New Zealand.

Having started his club rugby journey with Hautapu Sports as a teenager, Willison played Super Rugby for the Gallagher Chiefs and the Blues.

Between 2007 and 2013, he made 60 appearances for Waikato’s Ranfurly Shield-winning team.

Welcoming him back to his home club, Hautapu president Dave Simes said: “It’s great to have Jackson and his whanau as part of our club again. He was part of the successful team that won two Breweries Shields and played three successive playoff finals in 2006-08.

“He has since had a wonderful career as a player and is now applying himself as a coach, using his knowledge and experience to inspire the next generation of players.”

Willison takes over as Hautapu’s head coach from Sean Hohneck, and will soon finalise his coaching team to defend the club’s Waikato Premier title next season.

Waikato's Jackson Willison in 2009. Photo / NZPA

Jackson Willison: The player

Willison was a member of the New Zealand Māori All Blacks between 2010 and 2013, playing five matches.

In 2007, he was a member of the New Zealand Under-19s who won the Junior World Cup.

A year later, he played for the New Zealand Under-20s when they were crowned Junior World Cup champions.

After captaining Waikato in 2013, Willison was awarded the Ian Clarke Sportsperson of the Year and received the Aaron Hopa Memorial Trophy for outstanding contribution to rugby.

After 59 appearances in Super Rugby, Willison left New Zealand to play professionally in Europe, playing Premiership rugby for English clubs Worcester and Bath, and playing in the backline for French clubs Grenoble and Soyaux Angouleme Rugby.

Jackson Willison: The coach

Willison has coached women, youth players and seniors at club, provincial and national levels.

He started his coaching career as an assistant coach, combining these duties with playing, and has built his experience with New Zealand clubs Ōtorohanga and Te Awamutu Sports, and English clubs Droitwich and Bradford on Avon.

He is an assistant coach for the New Zealand Māori Under-18 sevens team and a resource coach for the New Zealand Māori Under-18 side.

He has level 2 and 3 coaching qualifications achieved in England, and a level 3 diploma as a fitness instructor and personal trainer.