Club report: Tauhara Women’s Luncheon Club

Ben Thomas (right) shows Tauhara Women's Club member Margaret Hobbs the fruits of his labour.

From moving earth to moving mushrooms, Ben Thomas has created a business for himself and his partner that has taken off magically since its inception only a few months ago.

An impressive achievement for a person a little under the age of 30, one could say he has become a fun-gi among our local businesses.

The Tauhara Women’s Luncheon Club had the privilege to hear first-hand Ben’s magical mushroom journey into the conception, creation and establishment of their Forage Mushroom Farm business, which has grown exponentially fast since it was initially set-up in March this year.

Ben’s concept was to create a business that was unique.

He has certainly done that, for his mushroom farm does not grow the standard button, brown and portobello mushrooms, but solely specialises in gourmet pink oyster mushrooms.

From its start in early 2023, their farm has already employed six local staff and has established a regular mushroom supply to local shops and restaurants such as Pak’nSave, M1 Meats, Embra, the Pop-Up Shop in Suncourt Plaza and Lakeland Local.

Guests at the luncheon were also shown an extra product Thomas has developed.

Forage has created mushroom-growing kits for the would-be home gardener to give growing fungi a go for themselves.

These will be stocked locally, including at the Acacia Bay Nursery.

Four months ago, they were able to supply 30 kilograms of gourmet mushrooms per week to local businesses.

Now, they are supplying 500kg per week, and by the end of the year, they are aiming to produce an enormous 1.5 tonnes of their product in the same timeframe.

The group certainly were intrigued by the knowledge and information on the processes of growing the produce.

The constant growth means there is no ‘down season’ to give some rest and respite to Thomas and his partner.

Yet again, the Tauhara Luncheon Club members were amazed at another example of the talents so many in our community have.

Ben is already a successful business development owner, not yet 30, who has been spawned locally.

Or maybe that should be ‘spored’!

