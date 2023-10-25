Taupō Coastguard were called out to assist the injured climber at Kawakawa Bay over the long weekend.

Taupō Coastguard were called out to assist the injured climber at Kawakawa Bay over the long weekend.

A team of volunteers from Coastguard Taupō came to the rescue of an injured climber during a twilight operation at Kawakawa Bay at Labour Weekend.

The vessel Taupō Rescue was dispatched to the bay, about 20km west of Taupō, after a distress call was received at 8.30 pm on Sunday, October 22.

Kawakawa Bay is located around 20kms west of Taupō, close to Kinloch.

The crew of the vessel that made the call reported some climbers had approached them after a member of their group had sustained a head injury and needed urgent assistance.

Taupō Rescue was dispatched at 8.38pm and attended the scene with five Coastguard volunteers, along with a local police officer.

Upon arrival at the scene, the Taupō Rescue crew and police promptly assessed the injured climber’s condition.

They then transported the injured individual to Kinloch Bay, where they were met by the Harbourmaster and paramedics.

The paramedics were swiftly transferred to Taupō Rescue to provide immediate medical attention to the injured rock climber.

The crew, along with the injured climber, arrived back at Taupō Marina just before 11pm.

Coastguard Taupō president and Taupō Rescue skipper Mark Fletcher said this rescue operation was unique, not falling within their typical search and rescue or non-urgent operations.

However, it exemplified Coastguard’s unwavering commitment to assisting anyone in need on or near the water.

Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.