Clockwise, from top left: Jacqueline Whaanga, Ashleah Te Hira, Melody Haupokia-Kawerau and Mohammed Hussain. All but Whaanga were sentenced in the Hamilton District Court today as key players in an extensive ACC fraud. Photos / Belinda Feek
After bombarding ACC with more than 10,000 applications for travel reimbursements, 1044 “clients” tried to steal $1.5 million in a “semi-organised” yet “systematic” fraud of the MyACC app.
After 17 days of enduring the barrage of applications in November 2023, ACC discovered the fraud and managed to put a stopto $919,717 worth of reimbursements before they were paid out.
However, it was too late for the already approved $652,857 that had been paid into a myriad of client bank accounts.
As a result of the thefts, ACC temporarily shut down the MyACC app, resulting in clients with genuine applications being unable to get them processed for some time.
Once the maximum number of claims had been submitted, they would get a new associate to do the same thing.
ACC noticed the abnormal activity in mid-November and found a large number of “clients” were using similar travel addresses, reasons for travel, and sharing bank account and phone numbers.
ACC identified 1044 people filed 10,093 fake claims, of which 4266 were paid, totalling $652,857.57.
A further 5827 requests, totalling $919,717.96 were stopped before payment.
The defendants were either directly or indirectly involved in about 25% of the fraudulent activity in that period.
Jacqueline Whaanga
Whaanga was connected to 36 associates who filed 388 claims, of which 177 were successful. She had $7833.77 deposited into her bank account, but a further $80,000 was deposited into accounts she was linked to.
Hussain was sentenced to four months’ home detention and ordered to pay reparation of $9234.47.
‘ACC fraud is not a victimless crime’
Michael Frampton, ACC deputy chief executive service delivery, welcomed the sentencing, saying it sent a strong message that fraud wouldn’t be tolerated and if people committed it, they would be caught.
“Defrauding ACC isn’t a victimless crime and we have zero tolerance for it.
“It undermines the fairness of the scheme, impacts those who genuinely need our support and puts ACC’s future at risk.
“For these reasons, we’re significantly increasing the capacity of the team dedicated to detecting and investigating fraud.”
Annually, ACC processed more than two million claims, with the majority of payments to injured New Zealanders and their healthcare and rehabilitation providers seeking ACC funds or reimbursements.