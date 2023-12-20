Rosetown Lions Christmas Sleigh Raffle co-ordinators president Sue Goodridge (centre) and secretary Jenny Elers (left), help raffle winner Sharon load up her prizes. Photo / Dean Taylor

Rosetown Lions Christmas Sleigh Raffle co-ordinators president Sue Goodridge (centre) and secretary Jenny Elers (left), help raffle winner Sharon load up her prizes. Photo / Dean Taylor

Rosetown Lions’ first year selling the Christmas Sleigh raffle has been a huge success.

Raffle co-ordinators president Sue Goodridge and secretary Jenny Elers handed out first, second and third prizes this week to the happy recipients.

They said the support for the raffle from businesses and the public was overwhelming.

Lions sold out the raffle two-and-a-half days earlier than envisaged.

They said it was a great experience, with many previous raffle winners coming back to support the Lions again and reminiscing about their wins.

First prize winner Sharon is from Ngāruawāhia but works in Te Awamutu near Fresh Choice Supermarket, one of the selling locations.

She said it was exciting to win all the prizes and it will take some of the stress off this busy time of the year.

“I have four children and five grandchildren, so they will all be spoiled this year,” she said.

“Plus we hopefully have another grandchild on the way, and there are some baby bits and pieces amongst the prizes, so they will come in useful as well.”

Rosetown Lions expect to distribute proceeds from the raffle to recipients in May.

