Michelle and Chris Flemming in their new store Paper Plus Te Awamutu, with dog Beethoven who is often seen in store. Photo/Kate Durie

The passionate owners, Chris and Michelle Flemming, love the work they are doing, and so does their four-legged friend Beethoven who can often be seen helping out at the store.



Originally from the Waikato region, the couple has moved all over the globe, from Canada, Sydney and the South Island.



Over the last 15 years, Chris has been the chief executive of district health boards. Firstly South Canterbury, Nelson, Marlborough and more recently Southern based in Dunedin. Chris is proud of the work that he did over the years to improve the health and wellbeing of those he served.



Chris and Michelle own Paper Plus Te Awamutu and Paper Plus Rotorua Central.



"The Rotorua store has further growth potential that hasn't been realised, but we aim to operate the two as if they are one - albeit they have a 107-kilometre distance between them so that we can get some purchasing advantage, and leverage the best things from each store," says Chris.



They are able to transfer stock between the stores as different items may not sell in one store but sell fine in the other.



The motivation for the change of careers was that Chris wanted to do something completely different to what he had been doing.

"I also wanted to do something that my wife could be engaged in," says Chris.



They also have a 25-year-old son and they wanted to provide him with an opportunity to get involved in the business.



"One of the things that attracted us to this store was that it is one of the highest-performing and largest Paper Plus stores in the country, and we've seen how the previous owners Murray and Linda built this business up, it's their baby," says Chris.



There is currently a for sale sign on the sides of the building, but Chris and Michelle want to ensure the community that they are not going anywhere and they are very happy with the work they are doing.

Chris and Michelle will resume the work of donating to the community, as the previous owners did.

"I think that giving to the community pays back heaps in dividends, in terms of loyalty and the store, and it helps some really great causes," says Chris.



"We will continue supporting many of the causes that Murray and Linda supported, however, there will be areas that we will look to donate to that we are passionate about and that we are looking to get involved in," says Michelle.



In Te Awamutu, Chris praised the depth of skills and knowledge that his employees have.

"Each department really knows its business. It is good to see the Te Awamutu staff helping out the smaller staffed Rotorua store and passing on their knowledge to them."



Chris and Michelle aren't surprised when they see Murray and Linda in the store and added that the previous owners have been so facilitative, engaged and cooperative.

"Anything we want to know they are very prepared to chip in. The handover has been outstanding," says Chris.



Chris joked that the store may be called Paper Plus, but it is kind of a department store, with a bit of everything in it.



"If there are things that we don't have that the community thinks we should have, feel free to give us some ideas. As this store is for the community."



The couple encourages everyone to come on down and say hello.