Buzzing Around Town by Kylie Gunn.

Fancy seeing your artwork on public display?

Chorus is again partnering with the Hauraki District Council to bring its cabinet art programme to the district and the call is out for design submissions.

Four cabinets have been chosen for beautification and artists are encouraged to get their designs in before August 31.

Mayor Toby Adams said he was very pleased to welcome back the cabinet art programme to the Hauraki district and encouraged all artists to give it a go to turn a Chorus cabinet into their canvas.

“This programme is a great opportunity for our community to engage with our local artists,” he said.

Paradise On Aorangi by Katie Mclaren.

“We watched as the first five Chorus cabinets took shape and saw what a labour of love it was for the artists. They can be so proud of the life their work brings to the streets. It’s turning our neighbourhoods into outdoor art galleries.”

The first five Hauraki cabinets can be seen at:

2088 State Highway 25, Orongo – ‘Dark Ocean’ by Rebeca Coggins

21 Aorangi Road, Paeroa – ‘Paradise On Aorangi’ by Katie Mclaren

Cnr Orchard West and Darlington St, Ngātea – ‘Buzzing Around Town’ by Kylie Gunn

14 Moresby Avenue, Waihī – ‘Not Just Black and White’ by Lyn Randall

2 Colebrook Road, Waihī – ‘Tui Of The Air’ by Joel Nicholls

Chorus Cabinet artists are paid for their work and materials. The next four cabinets available are at:

58 Norwood Road, Paeroa

11 Christensen Street, Waihī

442 Front Miranda Road, Pūkorokoro

23 Mataura Road, Waihī

Chorus Community Relations Manager Jo Seddon said it made sense to work with local councils as it provided the opportunity to connect with the community and share a common goal when it came to street beautification.

“We’re really looking forward to seeing what local artists come up with.

Dark Ocean by Rebeca Coggins.

“These cabinets become works of art in the streets, often telling stories about the communities in which they are located and help to discourage graffiti vandalism.”

Submissions are open until August 31.

More information: www.chorus.co.nz/community/cabinet-art-programme

Existing Chorus Cabinet murals from around NZ, including Hauraki murals can be seen at: www.chorus.co.nz/blog/cabinet-art-gallery/.