In February the Te Awamutu Courier featured Terrena Griffiths, national co-ordinator of Chip Packet Project New Zealand which uses chip packets to make blankets to help vulnerable people to stay warm while keeping plastic out of landfills.

The collection point for packets in Te Awamutu is the local CAB and on Monday Griffiths is coming to Te Awamutu to speak to the CAB volunteers.

She has agreed to stick around after the session for anyone in the community to come and learn about what they do to be part of the project and how to turn foil chip and biscuit packets into thermal blankets.

It will be a drop-in session from 11.30am to 1pm.

This is open to anyone wishing to come and learn about how the Chip Packet Project is helping the environment, helping those in need and bringing people together.

In the meantime, people can drop off washed and cut-open foil packets to the Citizens Advice Bureau Te Awamutu in the Ray White Arcade on Alexandra St.

For more information go to: chippacketproject.org/

