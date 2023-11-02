Children can have their say on what they want to see in two of Waipā District’s playgrounds. Photo / Dean Taylor

Waipā District Council is giving local children the opportunity to have their say on what they want to see in two Waipā District playgrounds.

Reserves in Hiskens Pl, Te Awamutu, and Kings Garden in Cambridge have been identified as sites for new playground equipment in the coming years.

Waipā District Council’s community services manager Brad Ward said before the playgrounds were designed it was important to understand what play equipment would best suit the neighbourhood.

“Having the community’s input will allow us to focus on maximising play value, safety standards and making sure the equipment is something tamariki will love.”

The reserve on Hiskens Pl is home to a basic slide and fireman’s pole and the next closest playground is a 20-minute walk.

Kings Garden on Tulip Dr has a slide and set of swings, with the next closest playground a 17-minute walk.

Due to the age and condition of the two existing playgrounds, the upgrades will form part of the council’s renewal programme.

“These smaller, residential neighbourhood playgrounds are just as important to the community as the playgrounds at destination sites. They provide a space to play and be active in their own backyard and help create a vibrant community,” Ward said.

It is proposed to build the playgrounds within the next two years, dependent on funding being allocated in the 2024-2034 Long-term Plan.

Feedback is open until 5pm on Tuesday, November 14.

The community can have their say online by visiting waipadc.govt.nz/playgroundsurvey or by collecting a survey from council offices or libraries.

