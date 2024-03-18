Hundreds of drones transformed FMG Stadium Waikato into a Middle-earth light show, complete with Gollum, Gandalf and the menacing Eye of Sauron. Video / Kane Dickie

Hundreds of drones brought Middle-Earth to FMG Stadium Waikato on the weekend.

The drones took to the sky for a light show at half-time during the Gallagher Chiefs’ 46-29 DHL Super Rugby Pacific victory over the Fijian Drua on Saturday night.

Thought to be New Zealand’s first large-scale drone light show, fans saw 200 drones lit up and forming Middle-Earth and Chiefs-inspired imagery in a nod to the match day sponsor Hobbiton Movie Set.

Images displayed by the drones included Gollum reaching for the ring, the eye of Sauron gazing at the crowd below and Gandalf blowing a billowing smoke ring.

The drone show lasted for eight minutes before fading into the darkness.

In the DHL Super Rugby Pacific match, the Fijian Drua started strongly before falling behind the clinical home team.

Former Waikato player, and son of former Chiefs prop Joeli Veitayaki, Haereiti Hetet started at loosehead for the visitors as they looked to cause an upset in Hamilton, while ex-Hamilton Old Boys outside back Selestino Ravutaumada was on the wing.

Contesting a box kick from his halfback, Drua centre Iosefo Masi won the ball when Chiefs first five-eighth Damian McKenzie couldn’t retain it, and Masi’s speed carried him 50m to score after six minutes.

But a lineout move four minutes later saw Chiefs’ blindside wing Daniel Rona enter the line, providing a gap and space for supporting flanker Kaylum Boshier to score for the home side.

They followed this up moments later when second five-eighth Rameka Poihipi found space before passing inside to halfback Cortez Ratima, who scored.

Into the second quarter, a Drua forward drive set up another chance for Masi, who crossed under the bar for his second.

A tap penalty set-up by lock Manaaki Selby-Rickit allowed the Chiefs to run blind, and a long pass from McKenzie saw Rona cross in the corner.

Cortez Ratima was one of the Gallagher Chiefs' try scorers against the Fijian Drua. Photo / Photosport

Into the second half, the clever passing after a break by centre Anton Lienert-Brown resulted in a wide pass for wing Etene Nanai-Seturo to score, followed later by Boshier to score on the end of a pass from replacement five-eighths Quinn Tupaea.

The Chiefs suffered a blow when Lienert-Brown had to be assisted from the field in the final quarter.

The Drua showed their version of clever goal-line passing for replacement Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta to score.

Shaun Stevenson’s chip and chase kick rounded out the home scoring before the Drua finished with a tap penalty try to Kemu Valetini.

Chiefs 46 (Tries: Kaylum Bosher 2, Cortez Ratima, Daniel Rona, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Shaun Stevenson. Conversions: Damian McKenzie 5. Penalties: McKenzie 2)

Fijian Drua 29 (Tries: Iosefo Masi 2, Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, Kemu Valetini. Conversions: Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula 3. Penalties: Armstrong-Ravula)

HT: 24-17

