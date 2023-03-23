The Chiefs Rugby Club is getting behind junior rugby.

The Chiefs Rugby Club is celebrating the debut of a new initiative to inspire and foster young talent within the Waikato region.

The initiative is in partnership with 45 rugby clubs from within Chiefs country and gives children who sign up to play junior rugby this season a free ticket with a paying adult to attend a Chiefs home game.

Chiefs Rugby Club chief executive Simon Graafhuis says the club encourages all kids to join their local club.

“Over the season they will have a heap of fun, create friendships and connections for life. Hopefully, they will develop ambitious goals to pursue playing for the Gallagher Chiefs or Waitomo Chiefs Manawa in years to come,” Graafhuis says.

“For those that do sign up this year within the region, the Chiefs Rugby Club is giving ticket vouchers to junior players.”

If your children are interested in playing rugby this season and want to redeem their ticket voucher, get in touch with your local rugby club to find out more.

The Chiefs Rugby Club was founded in 1996 as the Waikato Chiefs for the inaugural Super 12 season. The Chiefs are one of five New Zealand professional rugby union sides that play in the Super Rugby competition.