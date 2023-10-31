Chiefs Management team collecting their all new environmentally friendly fleet from Hyundai in Hamilton. Pictured left to right: Wayne Mayer, Simon Graafhuis (CEO), Darren Reid, Meghan Fleming, Justin Pretorius, Jeremy Rout, Martyn Vercoe, Greg Renner (Dealer Principal, Ingham Hyundai). Photo / Ingham Hyundai

Chiefs Rugby Club staff have switched to electric vehicles.

The club announced a partnership with Ingham Hyundai this week which will provide the club with a fleet of hybrid vehicles.

Chiefs chief executive Simon Graafhuis said the club understood the impact that sports could have on the environment.

“As an organisation we are acutely aware of the carbon footprint the professional sports industry leaves on the world, and it is difficult to reduce our impact with the large level of travel required with international competition.

“It is great to be provided a Hyundai fleet of largely hybrid vehicles for the Chiefs staff to perform their roles, do the right thing for the environment, and reduce fuel usage,” he said.

The Chiefs were previously sponsored by Hyundai in 2016, so Ingham Hyundai dealer principle Greg Renner said the company was eager to return to the partnership.

“For me personally, rugby and the Chiefs club is something I am deeply passionate about and it’s great to be able to give back to a club that has such a loyal fanbase.”

The Chiefs team has been provided with a fleet of Tucson Hybrids.

