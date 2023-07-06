Hamiltonian Quinn Tupaea has taken on a coaching/mentor role for the for the Hamilton Old Boys Rugby Club Premier team this year. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

Hamiltonian Quinn Tupaea has taken on a coaching/mentor role for the for the Hamilton Old Boys Rugby Club Premier team this year. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

Chiefs rugby player Quinn Tupaea, 24, has received special recognition in the Chiefs Rugby Club’s annual awards despite not being able to play a game this season because of injury.

The Chiefs’ annual awards celebrate the club’s standout players of the season and club members that go above and beyond.

While playing as an All Blacks midfielder in September last year, Tupaea suffered a serious knee injury at the hands of Wallabies lock Darcy Swain. At the Chiefs awards this week Tupaea was awarded the Mana Kotiate Award for working hard throughout his rehabilitation period and continuing to offer his time to the club and the community.

Chiefs Rugby Club chief executive Simon Graafhuis said choosing the winners for a total of 12 awards was difficult.

“Across all of the Chiefs Rugby Club teams, there has been an emphasis on connection which has shone through in their on-field performances. The continuity of players, care for each other, and depth in squads have made it a hard decision to choose winners for these awards.”

Damian McKenzie took out the Waikato Draught Fans Player of the Year once again, as the recently named All-Black Emoni Narawa took out the Gallagher Players’ Player of the Year. Daniel Rona, who was a standout debutant this season, earned the First Windows and Doors Rookie of the Year award.

Waitomo Chiefs Manawa player Luka Connor.

Gallagher Chiefs head coach Clayton McMillan selected the winner of the Coaches Player of the Year admitting it was “split about eight ways”, but ultimately the hard work and leadership of Sam Cane both on and off the field rightly earned the Gallagher Chiefs and All Blacks captain the honours.

The Waitomo Chiefs Manawa had an amazing second Sky Super Rugby Aupiki season and continued to build connections and skill, not only within the team but also in the growing women’s rugby space.

Recently capped Black Fern Mererangi Paul and Kate Henwood took out the MyTreat Rookie of the Year and Waitomo Players’ Player of the Year awards respectively.

As voted by Chiefs fans, the Carpet Mill Fans Player of the Year went to Sky Super Rugby Aupiki’s top try scorer, Luka Connor.

Gallagher Chiefs player Damian McKenzie. Photo / Photosport

Waitomo Chiefs Manawa head coach Crystal Kaua chose Tanya Kalounivale as the Coaches Player of the Year.

Looking to the future of the Gallagher Chiefs, a player progressing strongly through the pathways is Codemeru Vai, who took out the University of Waikato U20 Player of the Year.

Vai earlier this year made his debut for the All Black Sevens in Hong Kong at just 18 years old and is part of the New Zealand Under 20s currently contesting the World Rugby U20 Championship.

Always charismatic and caring, Brad Weber received the Personality of the Year award and will be greatly missed by the Chiefs Rugby Club as he heads to Europe next year.

The Kotahitanga award for outstanding contribution to the Chiefs Rugby Club this year went to two people: Gallagher Chiefs team manager / head of teams Martyn Vercoe and social media and marketing executive Kyra Alexander.

Chiefs Rugby Club Award Winners 2023

Gallagher Chiefs

● Coaches’ Player of the Year: Sam Cane

● Rookie of the Year: Daniel Rona

● Gallagher Players’ Player of the Year: Emoni Narawa

● Fans’ Player of the Year: Damian McKenzie

Waitomo Chiefs Manawa

● Coaches’ Player of the Year: Tanya Kalounivale

● Rookie of the Year: Mererangi Paul

● Waitomo Players’ Player of the Year: Kate Henwood

● Fans’ Player of the Year: Luka Connor

University of Waikato Chiefs U20

● University of Waikato U20 Player of the Year: Codemeru Vai

Club Awards

● Personality of the Year: Brad Weber

● Mana Kotiate Award: Quinn Tupaea

● Kotahitanga Award: Martyn Vercoe and Kyra Alexander