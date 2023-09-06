Rameka Poihipi of the Chiefs scores the winning try against the Crusaders in 2022. Photo / Photosport

Rameka Poihipi of the Chiefs scores the winning try against the Crusaders in 2022. Photo / Photosport

The Chiefs have announced Rameka Poihipi and Gideon Wrampling have extended their contracts.

The two-year extension by both players solidifies the Gallagher Chiefs’ midfield with the club announcing multi-season commitments earlier this year by centurion and All Black Anton Lienert-Brown and electric rookie Daniel Rona.

Gallagher Chiefs head coach Clayton McMillan said: “We are excited about the team we are assembling and securing skilled players like Rameka and Gideon for multiple seasons allows us to assuredly plan for the future.

“They have impressed us throughout the Chiefs Pathways, NPC and at Super Rugby level, so I look forward to them playing significant roles over the coming seasons.”

Clayton McMillan, head coach of the Chiefs, is excited by the club's latest signings. © Copyright Photo / Jeremy Ward / www.photosport.nz

Poihipi played first five-eighths during his time at Hamilton Boys High School, captaining the first XV, before he switched to the midfield. He went on to be named in the New Zealand Under 20s squad and the Māori All Blacks for this position.

However, he proved he still has the skills to play his former preference when he slotted in at No 10 for the Gallagher Chiefs earlier this year.

“Rameka is a great team man and his on-field consistency week on week is noteworthy,” said McMillan. “He is hard-working, competitive and has proven that he can rise to the occasion when we need him to.”

Also schooled in Hamilton, Wrampling impressed during his time at St Paul’s Collegiate to be named in the New Zealand Schools team twice. In 2021 he debuted for the Gallagher Chiefs and captained both the University of Waikato Chiefs Under 20s and the New Zealand Under 20s teams in the same year.

Unfortunately, injuries have limited Wrampling’s Super Rugby appearances so far but his dynamic playing style makes him a key asset for the Gallagher Chiefs.

“Gideon’s performances in NPC show the versatility and power that we really like about him. He has been accumulating valuable minutes on the field with Waikato and is looking strong after injury,” said McMillan.

“Having these two players re-sign is great for the future of our team and allows us to maintain a lot of continuity through our midfield. We are excited to see what else they bring to the Chiefs jersey going forward.”

The full 2024 Gallagher Chiefs squad will be named later this year.