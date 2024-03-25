Chiefs Manawa winger Ruby Tui scored a 40-metre solo in the second half of the match against the Hurricanes Poua. Photo / Photosport

Chiefs Manawa winger Ruby Tui scored a 40-metre solo in the second half of the match against the Hurricanes Poua. Photo / Photosport

A new champion will be crowned in Super Rugby Aupiki in 2024 after the Blues rallied from a 17-8 deficit to inflict a fourth consecutive defeat upon title-holders Matatū.

The Blues only need a bonus point from one of their next two matches to qualify for the April 13 decider against the Chiefs Manawa.

The Chiefs Manawa remained unbeaten after overpowering Hurricanes Poua 43-12 at Central Energy Trust Arena in Palmerston North on Friday night.

The Chiefs Manawa secured a place in their third consecutive final capitalising on a second-half capitulation by the Poua.

With 32 minutes remaining, the Poua only trailed 19-12 after a try to rookie Elinor-Plum King. Chelsea Semple had ripped possession from the plucky blindside whose audacity to snatch it back caused the Black Ferns veteran to blush.

It would be the last moment of anxiety for the visitors. In the finish the Chiefs Manawa were rampant and the Poua were puffing.

Ironically it was the 58th-minute try by Semple that ensured a rut set in for the Poua. Following a string of penalties, Semple glided past tiring defenders with ease.

The Chiefs Manawa emptied the bench and every individual made telling contributions. Especially noteworthy were pinball prop Krystal Murray and graceful outside back Kiriana Nolan.

Hooker Vici-Rose Green engineered the last try for Chyna Hohepa with a push-up and retrieval of the ball those living in military barracks would struggle to emulate.

Initially, the hosts attacked with variety and vitality enjoying 73 per cent of territory in the first half.

Inventive kicking surprised the Chiefs Manawa and the Poua were pesky at the breakdown.

Monica Tagoai continued her damaging form by repeating her first-round try against the Chiefs Manawa.

The Poua squandered another three gilt-edged chances for tries. Black Ferns halfback Iritana Hohaia was incisive, first five Hannah King is growing in stature and Layla Sae is consistently excellent.

Down 7-5, disaster struck the Poua a minute before the interval. The Chiefs snaffled a turnover and spun the ball wide to Ruby Tui. Tui rolled a kick forward for Mererangi Paul to pursue, collect, and score.

Tui is never far from the limelight and her 40-metre solo in the second half was headline-worthy. Japanese international Seina Saito was another worthy of plaudits.

The Chiefs Manawa debutant and hooker scored two tries, her second from a lineout drive bound to three teammates opposing nobody.

The Hurricanes Poua wall splintered into dust from the Chiefs’ thrust. Saito’s legs flailed like a Flintmoblie.

With 13 tackles and eight carries Black Ferns co-captain Kennedy Simon was productive.

A fourth straight win may have come at a cost with veteran lock Charmaine Smith carted off the field following a lengthy delay after she was tackled and fell awkwardly in the dying stages of the match.

Chiefs Manawa 43 (Tries: Seina Saito 2, Mererangi Paul, Chelsea Semple, Victoria Edmonds, Ruby Tui, Chyna Hohepa. Conversions: Semple 2, Ariana Bayler 3)

Hurricanes Poua 12 (Tries: Monica Tagoai, Elinor-Plum King. Conversions: Isabella Waterman)





Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



