The annual Cherry Blossom Festival returns to Waikato.

Spring has finally sprung and to celebrate the season of colour, the annual New Zealand Cherry Blossom Festival is returning to English Cherry Tree Manor in Tamahere.

Organisers Anne Cao and Paul Oulton are opening the doors to their home and garden again, this year for three consecutive weekends from September 23, as always, with special themes for certain days.

The couple created the Cherry Blossom Festival in 2017, inspired by trespassers taking photos of the cherry blossom canopy on their property - one day Anne and Paul were even surprised by a wedding photoshoot under way in their driveway.

“Spring is such an uplifting, optimistic time, and nothing captures that spirit more than ... cherry blossoms,” Anne said.

On the opening day, there would be a variety of music and dance acts before Beatlemania breaks out on the second day where cover bands and string quartets will be playing the Beatles’ greatest tunes.

The following weekend will be held under the theme Multicultural Days where performers will be showcasing traditional dances and songs from different cultures represented in New Zealand.

Anne Cao and her husband Paul Oulton are the organisers of the Cherry Blossom Festival at English Cherry Tree Manor. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

October 7 will celebrate jazz and blues and the Bridgerton Spring Ball, inspired by the Netflix series Bridgerton which is set in a fictional Regency-Jane-Austen era, will bring the festival to an end.

Dance and etiquette lessons like how to bow and curtsy are available on the day, prior to the ball. While on all other themed days, costumes are welcome, they will be required to attend the ball. You can purchase a costume on the day.

Apart from the music and entertainment, there will be food and coffee vendors and high tea available. For the little ones, there will be face painting, pony rides, alpacas, bubbles, a treasure hunt and a kids’ art table.

The Details

What: New Zealand Cherry Blossom Festival

When: September 23-24, September 29 to October 1 and October 7-8

Where: English Cherry Tree Manor, 125 Matangi Rd, Tamahere

Tickets: blossfest.com