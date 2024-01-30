Peter Van der Sloot at the helm of Ariana.

A piece of Hauraki maritime history was relaunched to some fanfare last week in recognition of 100 years of service on the Waihou River.

Berthed at the Historical Maritime Park, Ariana has a length of 9.90 metres (34′) and a beam of 2.4 metres. She cruises on the Ohinemuri and Waihou Rivers, and has recently been given a lick of paint, resurveyed and re-launched back into the Waihou, with owner and captain Peter Vandersloot at the helm.

Ariana caters for up to 16 people seeking a pleasure boat experience but in an earlier life, it was used mainly as a fishing vessel further north in the Hauraki Gulf. Along paddleboat Tamati and river-cat Kittiawa, they now relive the days of water transport on the Hauraki Plains and the ports of Coromandel.

Vandersloot acquired Ariana unconventionally in 2001.

“I found Ariana sunk in mangroves in the Weiti River north of Auckland.

Ariana was relaunched into the Waihou River after bringing up a century of service.

“[She was] a total wreck, but she had a good pedigree, built by Lane bros in 1923 in Judges Bay of kauri timber, she was in private ownership until the end of World War II. After the war, and then named Allison, she longline-fished in the Hauraki Gulf until the sinking.”

Ariana has found a home near Paeroa at the Historical Maritime Park, a tourist attraction that boasts classic vessels and a museum that’s home to a collection of maritime artefacts from the area. Paeroa served as a port on the Waihou-Ohinemuri river system for the unloading of mining machinery and equipment in the late 19th century. Paddle steamers transported gold-hunters during the “Ōhinemuri Rush” in 1875.

The Waihou River was used extensively by Māori, who paddled waka through the estuary, and historical records affirm a visit from Captain Cook and his crew to the river in 1769.

Vandersloot said he spent two years reconditioning Ariana’s hull, getting her seaworthy, and utilised the design of a leading boatbuilder- the late John Lidgard.

“My idea was to use the hull [restored by me] and repurpose her as an 1880s river ferry of the style of the Northern Steamship Co which worked all the river ports in the Firth of Thames.”

Eighty-three-year-old Vandersloot said while he still enjoys skippering and maintaining Ariana, he encourages the younger generation of historical maritime enthusiasts to get involved in the region’s history and help the grand old lady get through the next 100 years.

“We need younger volunteers, I’m getting old and I can’t do it all!”





