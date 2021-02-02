Caution urged after lawnmower fire destroys North Waikato house

It only takes a spark to cause a fire, especially in hot dry weather. Photo / Supplied

A fire in Pokeno on Sunday that destroyed a house is being blamed on a hot lawnmower and the fire service is urging people to be careful and take precautions in the hot and dry weather.

Fire and Emergency NZ Area Manager Geoff Purcell says the fire started from a lawnmower that was still hot from use.

The wind then blew nearby grass clippings on to the lawnmower which caught fire and spread the flames to the deck and through the house.

Homeowner Kamaldeep Sharma told the NZ Herald the fire had started off small but became strong very quickly, destroying the entire house.

The house fire in Pokeno on Sunday was caused by a lawnmower, fire services say. Photo / Andrew Deans

"This fire shows that fire can get very real, fast," says Purcell. "It can take just three minutes for a fire to become deadly."

"Luckily in this instance, the occupants were able to get out to safety quickly. You can't always predict an accidental fire, but you can be prepared in case one does happen."

"Check your smoke alarms are working. Smoke alarms act as an early warning of fire and give you the best chance of getting out safely and sure you and your household have an escape plan so in an emergency you can get out to safety quickly, " says Purcell.

The Western Bay of Plenty has put a total fire ban in place after a number of grass fires caused by sparks from machinery like lawnmowers.

The prohibited fire season covers an area from Waihi Beach in the north, Tauranga City and extends to Raumakara Forest Park in the east and north of Rotorua District in the south. All outdoor fires are prohibited.

Principal Rural Fire Officer Steve Webb says: "The hot weather has dried out the longer grasses and roadside vegetation and we are not expecting any significant rainfall over the coming weeks."

Taupō, Rotorua, Whakatāne, Ōpōtiki and the Central Lakes, remain in a restricted fire season. Anyone planning an outdoor fire in these areas should apply for a permit at www.checkitsalright.nz

Meanwhile, in Hamilton, fire services have been working since Monday on a fire along both sides of the railway tracks on Collins Rd. The fire caused smoke to come across the city.

Deputy Principal Rural Fire Officer David Brown says: "if anyone in the path of the smoke is adversely impacted by it, they should stay inside and keep their doors and windows closed."

"We are working closely with the [Waikato} Regional Council to keep it aware of the smoke risk and to look at ways to reduce the impact," he said.

If it is hot and windy, Fire and Emergency NZ recommends keeping machinery in the shed or to keep activities to the morning or evening during the cooler parts of the day.

The website www.escapemyhouse.co.nz can help you make an escape plan that could save the lives of you and your whanau.