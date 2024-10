Woolworth's Countdown supermarket in Paeroa was earlier hit by ram raiders.

3 Oct, 2024 02:36 AM 2 mins to read

Cash registers were stolen in an early morning ram raid at Woolworths Paeroa supermarket on Thursday.

A staff member at the supermarket confirmed a ram raid had occurred at 2.30am and that a couple of cash registers were stolen during the incident.

The staff member did not have further details.

It is understood a vehicle was driven through a window at the supermarket.

A police spokesperson said police were notified of a vehicle gaining access to a store on Belmont Rd, Paeroa at about 2.25am.