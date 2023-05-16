Careers Hub on day three of Fieldays, Friday, 2 December 2022. Photo / Stephen Barker

Primary sector education and exciting career opportunities will be showcased at the Fieldays Opportunity Grows Here Careers Hub in June.

Fieldays and the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) are hosting the hub to provide a platform for students, job seekers, and industry professionals to connect and learn more about the many career pathways available in the food and fibre sector.

“We’re proud to be working with Fieldays to deliver this exciting hub for the second year running,” says MPI director-general Ray Smith.

“Our food and fibre sector continues to power New Zealand’s economy, with export revenue hitting more than $53 billion last year.

“Food and fibre sector careers range from work on farm, in science, technology, business management, and logistics, to animal welfare, marketing, and research and development across the country.

“We’re pleased to announce another fantastic programme in the hub this year. We’ll have a series of inspiring speakers each day from 9.30am-2pm, featuring panel discussions and TED talk-type presentations showcasing the sector, the roles, and various opportunities.

Eleven organisations with a keen focus on future growth and education will also be featured in the Hub.

“The hub builds on the success of our Opportunity Grows Here attraction campaign that’s connecting Kiwis with sector jobs. Fieldays places a huge importance on education” says CEO Peter Nation.

“Fieldays is the largest agricultural event in the Southern Hemisphere, and a key focus is on building awareness of education opportunities available and all of the terrific careers available in our food and fibre sector,” says Peter, “we are thrilled to partner with MPI to promote education and get young people excited about a career in agriculture”.

“Education is one of Fieldays’ strategic pillars, and this hub provides an excellent platform for learning from and connecting with those who work in the food and fibre sector.

“There’s a huge amount of opportunity here in New Zealand, and the future of the sector is exciting. Innovation and the evolving ways of farming mean there will be new jobs and new possibilities in the future.”

In addition to the hub, the Opportunity Grows Here Careers Trail will provide visitors with an interactive experience to see career pathway opportunities and engage with potential employers.

“Creating the pathway for visitors to learn about the many different career opportunities available in the sector, from hands-on roles in agriculture and horticulture, to technical roles in science and technology, really does prove that opportunity grows here at Fieldays,” says Peter Nation.

“To ensure the success of our food and fibre sector, we need the right people. Our Careers Trail will be a valuable resource for our visitors and sector employers by creating important and potentially lifelong careers and connections.”

For more information on the Fieldays Opportunity Grows Here Careers Hub and a full programme of the engagement sessions and panel discussions during Fieldays, go to https://www.fieldays.co.nz/attend-fieldays/explore/careers

Download the Fieldays App from the Apple or Google Play stores to access the Fieldays Opportunity Grows Here Careers Trail.