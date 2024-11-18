Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Waikato News
Updated

Car rolls in Coromandel crash after hitting pedestrian barrier, driver escapes through window then runs off

NZ Herald
Quick Read
A car flipped over after it hit a pedestrian barrier.

A car flipped over after it hit a pedestrian barrier.

Dramatic footage shows a car colliding with a steel pedestrian barrier and rolling in the Coromandel, with the stunned driver then escaping through a window before running off.

In CCTV footage shared to Coromandel radio station CFM’s Facebook page, a silver car can be seen travelling north on Cook Drive in Whitianga before hitting the barrier.

The car then rolls completely over on to its roof and back on to its wheels. The driver quickly jumps out of the window and takes off.

“After rolling the driver can be seen to run off and then return to pick up some items from the road and the car before heading out down Lees Rd,” the video caption said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

CFM said police advised that the driver had now presented himself to police and “further information will be provided when available”.

A police spokesperson said they were notified at 12pm that a car had collided with a barrier on Cook Drive and rolled.

“The driver appears to have been uninjured.”

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Waikato News

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Waikato News