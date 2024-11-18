A car flipped over after it hit a pedestrian barrier.

Dramatic footage shows a car colliding with a steel pedestrian barrier and rolling in the Coromandel, with the stunned driver then escaping through a window before running off.

In CCTV footage shared to Coromandel radio station CFM’s Facebook page, a silver car can be seen travelling north on Cook Drive in Whitianga before hitting the barrier.

The car then rolls completely over on to its roof and back on to its wheels. The driver quickly jumps out of the window and takes off.

“After rolling the driver can be seen to run off and then return to pick up some items from the road and the car before heading out down Lees Rd,” the video caption said.