Car crashes into Taupō clifftop viewing platform

Dan Hutchinson
By
2 mins to read
A vehicle comes to rest on a popular lookout on Lake Terrace, Taupō after crashing through bollards and into a sturdy fence. Photo / Dan Hutchinson

One of Taupō's most popular viewing platforms had an unexpected visitor on the weekend after a car crashed through protective bollards and slammed into a fence above a cliff.

The platform on Lake Terrace in central Taupō is built on top of the town’s water treatment plant, which is built into the cliff below and it offers visitors spectacular views of the lake and the mountains at the southern end.

A NZ Police spokesperson said they were notified of the crash at about 9.30pm on July 12.

“A 40-year-old woman is due to appear in Taupō District Court on Wednesday 17 July, charged with operating a vehicle carelessly,” the spokesperson said.

The vehicle was still on the platform on Monday morning and attracting more attention than the vista of the lake and mountains.

Hato Hone St John confirmed it was notified of the incident at 9.30pm on July 12 and responded with one ambulance. One patient was assessed and treated at the scene but did not require transport to hospital.

Visitors to this viewing platform in Taupō contemplate the odd sight of a crashed car. Photo / Dan Hutchinson
There is a missing bollard at the southern end of the platform, damage to a feature wall and pavers have been dislodged at the northern end of the platform. The car has come to rest against a corner post on the northern side of the platform, which has likely prevented it from continuing over the cliff.

The viewing platform is directly across the road from Fire and Emergency NZ’s Taupō fire station.

