A vehicle comes to rest on a popular lookout on Lake Terrace, Taupō after crashing through bollards and into a sturdy fence. Photo / Dan Hutchinson

One of Taupō's most popular viewing platforms had an unexpected visitor on the weekend after a car crashed through protective bollards and slammed into a fence above a cliff.

The platform on Lake Terrace in central Taupō is built on top of the town’s water treatment plant, which is built into the cliff below and it offers visitors spectacular views of the lake and the mountains at the southern end.

A NZ Police spokesperson said they were notified of the crash at about 9.30pm on July 12.

“A 40-year-old woman is due to appear in Taupō District Court on Wednesday 17 July, charged with operating a vehicle carelessly,” the spokesperson said.

The vehicle was still on the platform on Monday morning and attracting more attention than the vista of the lake and mountains.