Leamington Domain engagement event in April.

A destination playground is a key feature of a draft master plan proposed for Cambridge’s Leamington Domain.

The community was now being invited to have its say on the plan, which was drafted after engagement in April. More than 160 people offered their ideas on how the space could be developed.

Waipa District Council community services manager Brad Ward said the domain was a popular recreation reserve with ageing assets and in need of an upgrade.

“The domain is home to many different users, ranging from netball, cricket, markets, and the Cambridge Model Engineering Society Inc’s miniature ride-on trains.”

Through the 2021-31 Long Term Plan (LTP), multiple submissions were made from community clubs and groups seeking funding to add or alter infrastructure on the domain.

“This masterplan will help guide the future planning, funding and development of the domain. This consultation will be an opportunity for us to further understand how the community want to use this popular reserve and the activities they want to see on it.”

The community can view the master plan and have a say at the drop-in session at Leamington Domain, Wordsworth Street on October 15, from 11am to 2pm.

“We are really proud of the plan the project team has developed. It pays respect to the area’s history, and the feedback from the community will help us plan for its future,” Ward said.

The project team included representation from mana whenua Ngāti Koroki Kahukura and the Cambridge Community Board.

Other key themes and opportunities incorporated into the masterplan include:

A bookable, multi-purpose community facility.

Removing the skating rink and building a covered multi-purpose court.

Creating a small wetland area.

Walking and cycling tracks around the domain.

Using the grass mound of the train tunnel to form a focal point for the new playground and provide connectivity to a proposed carved pou.

Consultation on the master plan opens this coming Monday and will close on October 20. The master plan and feedback form will be available at waipadc.govt.nz/leamingtondomain and at council offices and libraries.









Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



