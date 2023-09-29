Artisitic impression of the future Cambridge wastewater plant.

A 35-year resource consent has been granted for Cambridge’s new wastewater treatment plant.

Waikato Regional Council granted the consent yesterday, officially green-lighting the $100 million-plus build, one of Waipā District Council’s biggest-ever projects.

The new plant will receive, treat and discharge wastewater from Cambridge, Leamington, Hautapu and Karāpiro Domain and would replace the existing plant at Matos Segedin Dr, which has operated since the 1970s. It will have enough capacity to cope with Cambridge’s fast-growing population and would meet much higher environmental standards and legal commitments to the Waikato River.

Waipā's group manager - service delivery, Dawn Inglis, said the resource consent application had been supported by mana whenua and a community advisory group as well as Hamilton City Council. Only two submitters had opposed the consent and their concerns had now been addressed, Inglis said.

“The fact we worked so closely with mana whenua and the community is reflected in the fact the resource consent was granted without a formal hearing. I want to thank all of those who have worked alongside us so closely. Their work and their commitment have enabled a relatively smooth and efficient process and we have all benefited from that.”

Inglis commended and thanked council staff and key advisers involved in the project over the last few years.

“They have all worked really hard to get to this point so we can deliver a great outcome for the community. It’s a testament to their commitment to providing great infrastructure and services.”

The resource consent allows highly treated wastewater to be discharged via a new outfall structure, and then to the Waikato River, using some of the most advanced technology available.

The plant will meet stringent environmental water quality standards and when complete, would be one of the most sophisticated plants in New Zealand.

The new plant has its own on-site solar farm, generating enough energy to power the plant during the day. Bio-solids would be taken off-site and used by a third party for vermicomposting.

In anticipation of the resource consent being granted, Waipā District Council has already let three contracts, including to Spartan Construction which would build the plant.

Construction will begin this summer with a new outfall discharge being constructed in early 2024. The new plant will be up and running by 2026.





