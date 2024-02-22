Hamilton Rd and Grey St north intersection to become a full cul-de-sac.

Plans for a cul-de-sac in Cambridge at the intersection with Hamilton Rd and Grey St Waipā, and an extension to the walking and cycling paths have been approved by Waipa District Council’s Service Delivery Committee.

More than 170 submissions were received during consultation in October last year through an online and hard-copy survey, a drop-in session and a workshop with Cambridge Middle School students.

Transportation manager Bryan Hudson said a great range of feedback was received, which helped further define the plans.

The Ministry of Education, Bicycle Revolution Cambridge, Cambridge Community Board and more than 70 per cent of submissions were in favour of the north end of Grey St becoming a full cul-de-sac.

“The cul-de-sac will help provide a safe path for cyclists and pedestrians along Grey St for children travelling to and from Cambridge Middle School. It will eliminate through traffic and will substantially reduce the number of vehicles,” Hudson said.

The main changes as a result of feedback included:

Clare St will remain a two-way street

Grey St from Hamilton Rd to Williams St will be made cycle-friendly

All pedestrian crossing points and footpaths will be enhanced

Traffic calming and low-speed traffic zones will be installed

The northern leg of the Hamilton Rd - Grey St intersection will have the left-turn exit lane removed to become a full cul-de-sac.

Grey Street, from Hamilton Rd to Williams St, will be different to the rest of the pathway project and will become a cycle-friendly street.

Construction was already underway on the pathway between Hamilton Rd and the Victoria St bridge.

NZTA Waka Kotahi provided $7.2 million in funding for the pathway as part of its programme to create more transport choices across New Zealand and help people safely opt out of using vehicles. The remaining $3 million has come from the council’s Long-Term Plan 2021–2031 budget for urban mobility projects.





