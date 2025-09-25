Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Waikato News

Cambridge to Piarere SH1 extension granted resource consent by EPA panel

Tom Eley
Multimedia journalist·Waikato Herald·
3 mins to read

Aerial perspective rendering of the southern end of the Waikato Expressway, where the Cambridge to Piarere extension will begin. Newcombe Road is on the left, and Lockley Road is on the right.

Aerial perspective rendering of the southern end of the Waikato Expressway, where the Cambridge to Piarere extension will begin. Newcombe Road is on the left, and Lockley Road is on the right.

The Cambridge to Piarere extension of the Waikato Expressway has been given the green light.

The Environmental Protection Authority’s (EPA) independent panel granted the resource consent, subject to conditions, last week.

The panel concluded that the project’s safety, transport and economic benefits outweigh the adverse effects, and that environmental impacts

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save