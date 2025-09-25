Once completed, it will extend from the southern end of the Cambridge section of the Waikato Expressway to the new SH1/SH29 roundabout at Piarere.
While the final design hasn’t been finalised, it is proposed to include a new interchange at Karāpiro Rd, pedestrian and cyclist access to Karāpiro School, three bridges over existing gullies and one overbridge providing access to a realigned local road at Tunakawa Rd.
NZTA launched the resource consent application last year under the fast-track consenting pathway via the Natural and Built Environment Act 2023.
Waipā District Council said over 20,000 vehicles would travel this section of highway every day, with 29 serious crashes recorded between 2018-2023, resulting in nine people killed and 33 seriously injured.
The council said it welcomed the EPA decision, saying the extension would be a major step forward for travellers, road safety and the local economy.
Waipā District Council chief executive Steph O’Sullivan said the project was an investment in “lives and livelihoods”.
“Fast-track approval is a significant step forward.
“It shows a shared commitment to safer roads, stronger communities and a more productive Waikato.
“We are part of the critical Golden Triangle of the upper North Island and improving key transport linkages is critical for our connectivity.
“It also supports our strong economy by improving journey times, freight efficiency and opportunities for local businesses.”
The Waikato Expressway was built in seven sections, with the most recent one completed in 2022.
The case for the Cambridge to Piarere Expressway extension was first identified in 2013 and work began on a business case, which was endorsed in 2015.
In 2021, the NZTA board supported the recommendation.