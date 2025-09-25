Once completed, it will extend from the southern end of the Cambridge section of the Waikato Expressway to the new SH1/SH29 roundabout at Piarere.

While the final design hasn’t been finalised, it is proposed to include a new interchange at Karāpiro Rd, pedestrian and cyclist access to Karāpiro School, three bridges over existing gullies and one overbridge providing access to a realigned local road at Tunakawa Rd.

NZTA launched the resource consent application last year under the fast-track consenting pathway via the Natural and Built Environment Act 2023.

Waipā District Council said over 20,000 vehicles would travel this section of highway every day, with 29 serious crashes recorded between 2018-2023, resulting in nine people killed and 33 seriously injured.

The council said it welcomed the EPA decision, saying the extension would be a major step forward for travellers, road safety and the local economy.

Waipā District Council chief executive Steph O’Sullivan said the project was an investment in “lives and livelihoods”.

“Fast-track approval is a significant step forward.

The initial proposed route map for the Waikato Expressway extension from Cambridge to Piarere from 2021. The design has not yet been finalised. Image / New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi

“It shows a shared commitment to safer roads, stronger communities and a more productive Waikato.

“We are part of the critical Golden Triangle of the upper North Island and improving key transport linkages is critical for our connectivity.

“It also supports our strong economy by improving journey times, freight efficiency and opportunities for local businesses.”

The Waikato Expressway was built in seven sections, with the most recent one completed in 2022.

The case for the Cambridge to Piarere Expressway extension was first identified in 2013 and work began on a business case, which was endorsed in 2015.

The main construction of the Piarere roundabout has been completed this month.

In 2021, the NZTA board supported the recommendation.

The project was confirmed as a Road of National Significance and a priority as part of the 2024-27 National Land Transport Plan.

To further improve safety, median barriers have been installed.

Another significant project along the stretch was the Piarere roundabout on the former T-intersection of SH1 and SH29, which has been completed this month.

The roundabout project cost $57 million, including investigation, design, consenting and property, as well as $43.2m for the construction.

The roundabout opened to traffic in September 2024 with two temporary approach roads in action, while work continued on the three permanent approaches.

The roundabout also features a currently unused approach to allow for the connection of the expressway extension.

NZTA first announced plans of a roundabout at the site in 2021.

