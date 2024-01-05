Temporary speed reductions and road diversions will be in place as a section of Moffat Road between Tauranga Adventist School and Cambridge Road (East) will be closed from January 9 to April this year.

A section of Moffat Rd between Tauranga Adventist School and Cambridge Rd (East), is to be closed for three months as part of the Takitimu North Link Project.

NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) Waka Kotahi is advising Cambridge motorists of upcoming significant road closures for work on the new Cambridge Rd Overbridge.

Traffic management measures will be put in place overnight on January 8 to reduce travel disruption and the road will close on January 9.

The work involves digging out the existing road and realigning it to the required height, constructing new pavement, installing footpaths, road signs and markings, and landscaping to complete the new overbridge between Bethlehem and Tauriko.

During the closure, all light vehicle traffic will be detoured via Cambridge Rd East to Waihī Rd.

Heavy vehicles will need to use SH29/Takitimu Drive Toll Rd, which will be toll exempted for them during this time.

This change will be applied automatically through the electronic tolling system.

Cambridge motorists are being advised to use this map as a section of Moffat Road between Tauranga Adventist School and Cambridge Road (East) will be closed from January 9 to April this year. Photo / NZTA

A diversion road will be in use alongside the main work site with temporary speed reductions, and motorists are advised to follow on-site traffic signs and instructions from NZTA workers.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said careful consideration has gone into recommended alternative routes for both light and heavy vehicles during the closure.

“Safety is our primary concern, especially for the residents in the affected area, including drivers, pedestrians and cyclists and we encourage people to take the recommended routes as outlined in the map, and to plan for additional travel time.”

The road will reopen in April.





