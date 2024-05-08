Cambridge's Perry Aquatic Centre, Puna Kaukau o Te Oko Horoi.

It wasn’t all plain sailing for a new pool complex for Cambridge but, once completed, the Perry Aquatic Centre - Puna Kaukau o Te Oko Horoi became a popular destination and won several accolades.

The latest is a major architectural design award, following the 2022 award for urban design at the Central Property People Awards.

At the New Zealand Institute of Architects Waikato and Bay of Plenty Awards held last Thursday night, it won the architectural design award, recognising highly conceptual projects that redefine architecture.

Waipā District Council’s customer and community services group manager Sally Sheedy said it was wonderful to see the seamless design of the aquatic centre recognised on the regional stage.

“Architecture HDT, who submitted the award, and the whole project team, did an amazing job creating a welcoming, functional and attractive facility that the community can take pride in,” Sheedy said.

The facility was also recognised for the floor-to-ceiling glazing that provides natural light to indoor pool users and adds pops of colour that are reflective of Waipā.

The facility was complimented on the angular and clean lines of the building that blend in with the surrounding residential neighbourhood.

“Since the facility has opened, the aquatic centre has proven to be popular with our community and attracts people of all ages and abilities. We are very fortunate to have this top-of-the-line facility that offers health, fitness and recreational opportunities,” said Sheedy.

The centre opened in May 2021 and consists of a 25m indoor pool, a learner and hydrotherapy pool, a 50m outdoor pool, a toddler pool, a splash pad and spa and sauna facilities. It is managed on behalf of the council by the Waipā Community Facilities Trust.